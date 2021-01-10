United States Media Releases: Republican Senator Thinks Trump’s Prosecution Threshold Exceeded, Vice President Pence Has Not Yet Excluded Constitutional Dismissal

According to CNN, Vice President Mike Pence has not yet ruled out the possibility of applying a constitutional clause that would allow Trump to be fired for the last days of his presidency. According to media reports, the president and vice president are also on suspense.

Stateside Democrat-led initiative by the President Donald Trumpin the official criminal charge will materialize on Monday as Democratic members of the House of Representatives present the charges at their session.

The matter was confirmed by a Democratic member of the House of Representatives Ted Lieu On Twitter Saturday night Finnish time.

Senate Republican support for the dismissal attempt is still uncertain. A two-thirds majority in the Senate is needed behind the charges, in which case at least 17 Republicans should vote against Trump.

According to a spokesman for Lieu, no Republican had yet set out to support the prosecution by Saturday afternoon.

Democrats are calling for Trump to be indicted for a second official crime during his presidency after Wednesday’s conquest of the House of Congress. Shortly before the conquest, Trump had incited his supporters to go to Capitol Hill for a convention where five people died in the outbreak of riots.

News channel Fox News according to the Republican Senator Pat Toomey feels that the President has acted beyond the threshold of prosecution. He thinks Trump’s behavior this week will make him incompetent for his job.

“I think the president is guilty of violations that can be prosecuted.”

However, Toomey was unsure whether the president’s appointment in his last days would be a step in the right direction. He did not state his position on the indictment.

Already an Alaskan senator Lisa Murkowski demanded Trump resign. Murkowski has also said he is considering his own sequel to the Republican Party.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage, ”the senator told the Alaskan Anchorage Daily News.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse has in turn told To CBS News “Definitely considering” Trump’s indictment because he believes the president has shown indifference to his oath of office.

Presidential the dismissal attempt is a time trial against the clock. Namely, Congress will not have time to deal with the indictment before the inauguration on January 20. The matter will be resolved by the Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell from a memorandum distributed to senators.

The Senate is currently on a break and will next meet on January 19, the day before Joe Biden inauguration.

Read more: Trump’s indictment would not be available until one hour after the end of this term, but a conviction for “treason, bribery, or other serious crime” is possible

In theory, the Democratic-dominated House of Representatives would have time to prepare the prosecution so far. The senators would be prosecuted no earlier than an hour after Trump resigned and Biden became President of the United States.

On the other hand, there does not appear to be a legal impediment to prosecution after the end of Trump’s term. If Trump were convicted, the consequences could be far-reaching.

Following a verdict, the Senate may decide that the convicted person is unfit for federal office. That way, Trump could not run in the 2024 presidential election.

Second the road to Trump’s appointment would be the so-called 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which would allow the president to be dismissed.

Appendix 25 to the Constitution allows for the removal of a president from office if the vice president and a majority of the government consider the president to be “incapable of performing the duties and responsibilities of his office”.

If such a decision is presented to Congress, the Vice President will immediately become the incumbent President, i Mike Pence would hold the office of President until January 20.

Previously the media reported Pence opposes Trump’s dismissal on the basis of Appendix 25. Sunday news channel CNN however, Pence has not ruled out the application of Appendix 25.

According to a source close to Pence interviewed by CNN, the vice president still wants to keep the possibility of a 25th addition in case Trump becomes even more volatile.

On the other hand, the Pence team is concerned that the application of Appendix 25 or the indictment would cause Trump to do something reckless.

According to another source on the news channel, by Saturday night, Trump and Pence had still not discussed after the conquest of the convention hall. According to CNN sources, Trump is angry with his vice president, who in turn is disappointed with the president’s actions.

Before the conquest, Trump had appealed to Pence, so that this would oppose the confirmation of Biden’s election victory in Congress. However, according to Pence, he did not have the power to act as Trump insisted.

Future President Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants to focus on his upcoming season and fight the coronavirus instead of accusing Trump.

According to Reuters, Biden has refrained from taking a position on the matter, but he says it is up to Congress to decide on the indictment. He thinks the fastest way to get rid of Trump is to wait for his inauguration, the news agency said Bloomberg write.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has discussed with Biden his views on the prosecution.

On Saturday, seven Republican members of the House of Representatives, meanwhile, approached Biden with a letter formally asking the incoming president to ask Pelos to drop the indictment.

The signatories find Trump’s second indictment to be unnecessary and inciting.

“This indictment would undermine our primary mission to unite Americans and would be an additional attempt to mislead our nation at a time when millions of our citizens are suffering from a pandemic and economic downturn.”