United States | Media: Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ financial bosses left, campaign is like a “dumpster on fire”

The number of serious challengers to Donald Trump has shrunk. As DeSantis’ star fades, Nikki Haley has been tipped as the new main contender, whose chances are pretty poor.

of Florida the governor by Ron DeSantis the bid to become the Republican presidential candidate in the United States looks increasingly desperate after two key executives in charge of campaign finance for DeSantis have resigned from their positions.

of The Washington Post by campaigners have been gripped by a sense of defeat just about six weeks before the Republican primaries, which begin in January, will choose the party’s presidential nominee for the November 2024 election.

“More and more clearly, people think it’s over. The whole thing is in complete chaos”, characterized one of the central parties of the campaign anonymously to the newspaper.

He used the phrase “it’s a dumpster fire”, which literally means a dumpster on fire.

The New York Times magazine told on Friday that the chairman of the board of the “super PAC” organization responsible for funding DeSantis’ campaign and a close friend of DeSantis Adam Laxalt has resigned from his position. Before him, the CEO of the same organization went for a walk.

See also Employment | Neither Labor Minister Haatainen nor the Invalidiliitto are enthusiastic about Minister Sarkkinen's proposal for a disability quota for companies US President Joe Biden, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

This one at the beginning of the year, DeSantis was supported by about a third of Republican voters and was considered a strong opponent of the former president For Donald Trump, behind which about 60 percent of Republicans now stand. DeSantis’ approval rating has dipped to about 12 percent, according to Fivethirtyeight.com the data collected shows.

Hard At the end of November, the campaign was also hit by the fact that, among other things, a billionaire who got rich from oil by Charles Koch the network shifted its support behind DeSantis to the former UN ambassador For Nikki Haley.

DeSantis’ deputy campaign manager David Polyansky however, sought to assure The Washington Post that faith in DeSantis remains strong. According to him, there is optimism and enthusiasm in the campaign and therefore “the Trump and Haley campaigns had better fasten their seat belts for the future ride”.

About Haley is lately pooped Trump’s main challenger, but even his chances of beating the former president are pretty slim. According to the average of recent polls, about ten percent of Republicans are behind Haley.

Many other candidates have had to withdraw from the race due to lack of money, support or both. This happened, for example, to Trump’s former vice president For Mike Pence.

Trump’s certainty of victory has been underlined by the fact that he has not participated in the debates of the Republican candidates. Trump leads in many surveys a sitting Democratic president Joe Bidenwho is running for president again.

Read more: A surprise name is emerging as Trump’s number one challenger

Read more: It is starting to be time to prepare for the possibility that Trump will become the president of the United States