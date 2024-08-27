United States | Media: More than four years in prison for the man who broke into the US Congress

United States|Michael Sparks must also pay $2,000 in fines.

of the United States the rioter who broke into the congress building on January 6, 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Among other things, they reported on the matter BBC and CNN.

According to the BBC, 47 years old Michael Sparks was the first of the protesters to storm the building in the aftermath of the US presidential election. The man was sentenced to more than four years in prison, in addition to which he must pay a fine of $2,000.

He was convicted of rioting, disorderly conduct and other related charges.

During his hearing, Sparks told the judge he still believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen From Donald Trump. He also said he was sorry that the events “didn’t help anyone”. The judge judged that Sparks did not fully understand the impact of his actions.

The photo and video material released by the court shows how Sparks broke into the Congress building through a window after the window glass was broken.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington on Epiphany 2021 in protest of the election result, according to which Trump had lost the presidential election to the Democrats For Joe Biden.