United States | Media: Joe Biden’s “death grip” worries his subordinates – more and more Democrats hope the president will retire

United States|According to Carl Bernstein, who revealed the Watergate scandals, 81-year-old Joe Biden’s problems are not going anywhere. The New York Times published an extensive article about Biden’s weak moments.

the Watergate scandal news wins another journalist legend by Bob Woodward forged with in the 1970s Carl Bernstein says, citing his sources, that the 81-year-old president of the United States Joe Biden the deterioration of his condition has worried his administration for more than a year.

A year ago, Biden became “deathly stiff” in the middle of a fundraiser and had to be brought in a chair before he could continue

When concerns have been raised with Biden’s administration bosses and the president’s inner circle, they have been dismissed. However, according to Bernstein’s information, the problem is not going anywhere.

In his areas of strength, such as foreign policy and national security, Biden is still extremely sharp and knows all the details about Ukraine and the Gaza crisis, Bernstein admits.

But he has his absent-minded moments and the speech can turn messy, as in last week’s election debate Donald Trump against.

So there are two Bidens, Bernstein estimates In an interview with CNN.

Theme continues The New York Times extensive article. According to it, Biden’s confused moments have increased in recent months, especially in situations where he is tired and there are many people present.

Biden’s trips to Europe and fundraisers before the debate were so tight in schedule that even the younger aides were exhausted. Due to fatigue, Biden missed two days of debate practice, The New York Times reports.

The bad debate apparently shook Biden awake, because according to sources interviewed by The New York Times, the president has been at his sharpest since then. Public appearances have also gone much better than debates.

Biden’s the good times are no longer enough to compensate for the weaker days, several Democrats estimate.

Lloyd Doggett is the first Democratic congressman who has publicly called for Biden’s withdrawal from the election campaign.

Doggett reminds that the President Lyndon B. Johnson withdrew from the 1968 campaign, and Biden should do the same now.

However, when Johnson retired, he became president Richard Nixon. Now the Democrats are afraid that Donald Trump will make a comeback to the presidency.

CNN says that it has interviewed dozens of Democratic representatives and influencers, many of whom hope for Biden’s withdrawal, but do not want to say so in their own name.

Member of the House of Representatives Mike Quigley although pointed out quite directly that Biden’s decision will also affect the Senate and House of Representatives elections.

House of Representatives former president Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday In an interview with MSNBC, that voters are justified in knowing whether the occasional confusion seen in the debate was temporary. According to Pelosi, Biden has always been perfectly sharp when they’ve talked.

Pelosi reminded that 78-year-old Donald Trump left many questions unanswered during the CNN debate and lied dozens of times. With Pelosi, the most important thing in the election is Trump winning.

At the same time, Pelosi recommended tests for both current main candidates to measure their mental sharpness and physical endurance.