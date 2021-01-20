United States Media information: Trump has talked about founding a new patriotic party

According to CNN sources, Trump hates Senate Republicans who will decide the fate of his indictment in due course.

Newspaper The Wall Street Journal says the resigning president Donald Trump has talked in recent days about founding a new party. According to the newspaper, Trump has discussed the matter with several of his assistants and close people.

Trump has said he wants the new party to be called the “Patriot Party”.

The White House declined to comment to The Wall Street Journal.

News channel from CNN according to sources interviewed, Trump outright dislikes Senate Republicans, who in time decide the fate of his indictment.

It’s not clear how serious Trump is about forming a party. However, one source told CNN that Trump’s idea of ​​a new party should not be taken seriously.

The White House late Tuesday night Finnish time by publishing Trump with a farewell speech the president spoke of a “people’s movement,” which he said is just beginning.

“Now that I’m preparing to hand over power to the new administration, I want you to know that the business we’re starting is just the beginning. There has been nothing comparable to that before, ”Trump said in the video.

Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday after the new president Joe Biden takes office in Washington. Support for the outgoing president is very weak, according to CNN and many polls.