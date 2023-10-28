United States | Media information: Maine’s suspected mass shooter has been found dead

Eighteen people were killed and 13 injured when a man opened fire at a bowling alley and restaurant in the city of Lewiston on Wednesday night local time.

Like the suspected mass shooter has been found dead, reports the US media according to the Reuters news agency.

ABC News and CNN’s according to official sources, the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to STT, the authorities have announced that they will hold a press conference at ten in the evening local time, i.e. early in the morning Finnish time.

With a population of less than 40,000, Lewiston is located in the southern parts of Maine on the east coast of the United States.

The shooter fled the scene, and a frantic search for him continued for two days.

The police asked the public for help in identifying the suspect and shared a surveillance camera image of her husband, in which he was dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans. He was holding a rifle in a firing position.

The man was identified as a 40-year-old US infantry reservist. The authorities have said that the man suffered from mental health problems, due to which he was placed in a psychiatric care facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023.

Police surrounded the home of the suspect’s family members on Thursday local time, but left the scene later.

On Friday, the search was extended to the riverbank and the water area near which the suspect’s car had been found.