United States|According to CNN, Harris plans to make a public appearance with his vice presidential candidate on Tuesday.

of the United States vice president Terrible Harris will interview six possible vice presidential candidates on Saturday, the news agency reports AP’s and CNN’s sources.

The group of six candidates will be narrowed down for final interviews on Sunday, CNN reports. All or nearly all of Sunday’s interviews are believed to take place face-to-face.

According to sources, Harris will interview the governor of Kentucky on Saturday by Andy Beshearof the Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapirothe governor of Minnesota By Tim Walzof the Governor of Illinois by J.B. PritzkerMinister of Transport Pete Buttigieg’s and Arizona Senator by Mark Kelly.

According to CNN, the interviews last approximately 60-90 minutes, depending on their content and the coverage of previous reports. The former Minister of Justice has been responsible for the groundwork for Harris’s vice-presidential candidate selection Eric Holder legal office.

According to AP, some of the interviewees have unexpectedly canceled their other plans for the weekend. It reinforces the notion that they would meet with Harris this weekend, in the tail end of the vice presidential nomination race.

Harris’s is scheduled to appear with his vice presidential running mate in public for the first time on Tuesday in Philadelphia, CNN tells.

Harris’s VP bid strengthened late Friday. He quickly received the required number of votes in the virtual delegate vote.

HS previously presented five of Harris’ top candidates for vice presidential candidacy. You can read the story from here.