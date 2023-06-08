United States | Media: Federal prosecutors have informed Trump that this is under investigation

According to news channel ABC, the investigation concerns documents classified as secret. The announcement of the investigation does not yet mean that charges will be brought against Trump.

Federal prosecutors have informed the former president of the United States For Donald Trumpthat he is under investigation for his handling of classified documents.

The American news channel ABC reported on the matter on Wednesday. Politico reported in its own news that prosecutors had informed Trump about the investigation, but the newspaper did not mention the topic of the investigation.

Last fall, the US Department of Justice appointed an independent special prosecutor Jack Smith’s to investigate criminal charges against Trump, such as whether Trump has taken classified documents from the White House.

The news agency Reuters says it has not yet been able to confirm the ABC and Politico news. Reuters has not received a comment from Trump’s campaign office, his lawyers or representatives of special counsel Smith.

Reuters according to it is usual for the Ministry of Justice to inform persons that they have been made the subject of an investigation. This gives people the opportunity to present their own evidence in the courtroom. The announcement of the investigation does not yet mean that charges will be brought against Trump.

CNN reported a week ago, that federal prosecutors had obtained an audio tape in which Trump admits to having a US intelligence document in his possession after his presidency ended.

Trump has registered as the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election. Since his previous presidency, he has been the subject of numerous criminal charges.

Special Prosecutor In addition to handling the ex-president’s secret documents, Jack Smith investigates Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol riots, where his supporters attacked the US Congress.

In May, a US court jury found Trump guilty of sexually abusing and defaming a woman in the 1990s. Trump was ordered to pay the woman a total of five million dollars in compensation, or more than 4.5 million euros. It was a civil action, not a criminal charge.

Trump has repeatedly called the charges against him politically motivated.