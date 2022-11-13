United States | Media: Democrats take vital win in Nevada – Senate remains in party control

Several US media outlets have declared the Democrats the winners in the state of Nevada, which decided the fate of the Senate. Now it looks like the Senate will remain in Democratic control.

Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto is, according to Reuters, claiming victory in the Nevada senatorial election for the Republicans From Adam Laxalt and thereby securing his seat in the United States Senate. They also talk about it, among other things CNN and NBC News. The information is based on the prediction made at the very end of the vote count.

At the same time, Cortez Masto’s victory means that the Democrats will get a majority in the Senate. The party needs 50 representatives from the 100-seat senate, because in the event of a tie, the vice president Horrible Harris the vote decides.

of Nevada the senatorial election was vital for the Democratic majority. Another decisive state was Arizona, where the Democrats Mark Kelly is renewing his seat in the Senate.

In the state of Georgia, on the other hand, a re-vote will be held later, as neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote.

Republicans were expected to do significantly better in the midterm elections in the United States on Tuesday. There was even talk of a “red avalanche” in the country, in which the Republicans would have won a big election victory. However, the landslide feared by the Democrats did not materialize in the end.

