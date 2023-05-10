United States | Media: Congressional serial liar indicted

George Santos may be seen in court as early as Wednesday, reports CNN.

Several according to US media sources, the country’s Department of Justice has filed federal charges against a Republican representative caught in numerous lies George Santosia against.

No information about the detailed content of the charges was leaked to the public on Tuesday. In addition to lying, Santos has been accused of misuse of campaign money and sexual harassment.

News channel CNN’s according to sources, Santos may face court as early as Wednesday.

The first one the current representative Santos has admitted that he lied about his background in his election campaign. Santos baited the voters about his real name, religion, work history and education, among other things.

“I have been a terrible liar,” said Santos, a British journalist Piers Morgan in a television interview in February.

According to Santos, the purpose of the lies was to gain the approval of the Republican Party for his candidacy.

The majority leader of the Republicans who control the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy has said that he will familiarize himself with the content of the charges before making decisions about Santos’ continuation in Congress.

The US Department of Justice did not comment on the media reports to the AFP news agency.