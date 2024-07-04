United States | Media: Biden says he needs more sleep

United States|Biden tried to convince his supporters that, despite the unsuccessful election debate, he is capable of being the Democratic presidential candidate.

of the United States president Joe Biden announces that he needs to sleep more in the future and work less late at night.

The matter was reported on, among other things, by the US media CNN and The New York Times.

Biden met more than 20 Democratic governors in the White House early Thursday Finnish time. He reassured them by telling them that in the future he will not plan events after eight o’clock in the evening so that he can get more sleep.

With his comments, Biden tried to convince his supporters that, despite the unsuccessful election debate, he is still capable of being the Democratic presidential candidate Donald Trump against. Biden is already before explained his performance with fatigue.

Biden’s assurance frustrated several of the governors present, reports CNN.

When the governor, who has a medical background, asked Biden questions about his health, the president replied that his health was fine. It’s just about “my head,” he added, according to sources. The throw left at least one governor confused, although some took the comment as a joke.

Several governors expressed their dismay that there was almost no discussion about Biden’s continuation in the presidential race, reports The New York Times. Earlier in the week, the governors had also met with each other, and at that time the continuation had been on display.

Regarding his state of health, Biden said at least that he had undergone a medical examination in the days following the election debate because he had suffered from a cold, and at that time he was found to be fine.

At least two Democratic congressmen have publicly called for Biden to leave the presidential race. The main concern has been his 81-year-old age.