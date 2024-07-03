United States | Media: Biden assured his campaign staff that he will continue in the race: “No one will push me out”

United States|Joe Biden assures that he will participate in the presidential race until the end, the media say.

of the United States president and the Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has told his campaign staff that he will continue in the presidential race.

The matter was reported by, among others, a US news agency AP and The New York Times.

“I’m in this race until the end. I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is going to push me out,” Biden said, according to AP and The New York Times.

“We will win because when Democrats unite, we always win. Just like we won Donald Trump in 2020, we will beat him again in 2024,” Biden said, according to media sources.

The pressures Around Biden’s campaign have grown when the US media reported on Wednesday that Biden had told a supporter that he was considering his continuation.

According to the American media, Biden would have said that he knows that he may not be able to save his presidential candidacy. This is the first time that Biden is said to be considering dropping out of the presidential race.

The discussion about Biden’s continuation in the presidential race has intensified after last week’s TV debate, when, according to the general assessment, Biden’s performance was particularly weak.

Biden at lunch on Wednesday the vice president Horrible Harris with, as the speculation mill continued to swell in the media. Later in the day, Biden is said to gather to meet with more than 20 Democratic governors.

According to the New York Times, the president is also making the first post-debate calls to congressional Democratic leaders, House Minority Leader Apply for Jeffries and a senator For Chuck Schumer.