United States Media: Biden announcing new regulations to curb armed violence in the United States

The United States president Joe Biden is announcing new regulations on Thursday aimed at curbing the country’s armed violence, several U.S. media reported.

Political magazines Politico and Hill report that presidential executive ordinances tighten regulation of certain types of arms trade.

According to Politico, the so-called ghost guns in particular would be in sight. The term refers to home-made firearms made of separate parts and not bearing the manufacturer’s serial number. Authorities cannot trace such weapons in criminal investigations.

According to sources who spoke to Politico, a presidential order would require buyers of ghost weapon building components to be subject to background checks in the future.

Others the content of possible provisions is not yet certain.

It has been speculated in advance, for example, that presidential decrees could restrict access to firearms for those convicted of domestic violence, among other things.

During his election campaign, Biden promised to address the problem of gun violence on his first day in office. Those who criticized the president for inaction were further frustrated when the United States experienced new mass shootings in Colorado, Georgia and California again during Biden’s term.