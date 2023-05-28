Sunday, May 28, 2023
United States | Media: Biden and the Republicans finally reached an agreement on the debt ceiling dispute

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
President Joe Biden and the House of Representatives agreed to raise the US debt ceiling after months of wrangling.

of the United States president Joe Biden and the House of Representatives of Congress finally came to an agreement in the debt ceiling dispute that lasted for months, the American media reports.

Democratic President Biden and the Republican-led House of Representatives agreed on raising the US debt ceiling early Sunday morning Finnish time.

The debt ceiling is being raised for two years, for example, the news reported The New York Times and CNN citing their sources. The news agencies AFP and Reuters also reported on the agreement.

The agreement also reportedly includes cuts in public spending.

There is no guarantee yet that the plan will pass the Republican-led House of Representatives.

of the United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen has estimated that the country will become insolvent on June 5 if no agreement is reached on raising the debt ceiling.

