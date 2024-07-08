United States | Media: A neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease regularly visits the White House

United States|According to the White House, the neurologist serves the entire multi-thousand-strong staff and meets the president only during an annual health check-up.

Parkinson’s a neurologist specializing in disease and movement restrictions Kevin Cannard has visited the White House eight times in eight months, says The New York Times. They also report on visits, for example The Guardian and New York Post.

The information on the visits is based on the visitor list voluntarily published by the White House. The most recent visits have taken place from July to March last year.

Possible subsequent visits have not yet been reported.

Visits have raised doubts that the 81-year-old US president Joe Biden health would be monitored more intensively than before.

The Biden administration was quick to remind that the president undergoes a precise neurological test once a year as part of a thorough medical examination.

According to the administration, Biden has neither medication nor a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The president’s neurologist has only met once a year as part of a health check-up.

Cannard works at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and has assisted the White House healthcare as a neurology specialist for more than 12 years.

Barack Obama’s season in 2012, Cannard visited the White House 10 times, but clearly less in the following years.

Donald Trump’s period, the White House’s voluntary reporting of visitors was discontinued, but Biden revived the tradition.

The white one house spokesperson Andrew Bates reminded The New York Times that Cannard’s services are used in the health care of several thousand employees of the White House and its connected complex.

In January, Cannard consulted primarily with a doctor focused on the health care of the president and his family Kevin O’Connoras the president’s annual health check-up approached.

During the seven visits between this year and last year, Cannard consulted Megan Naswrothyawho, as liaison officer, is responsible for White House staff contacts with the neurologist’s employer, Walter Reed National MILitary Medical Center.

One of the visits also seems to have been a tour of the neurologist’s family in the White House.

Doubts of the president’s illness grew after Biden struggled more than usual and was more expressionless than usual during a CNN debate against Donald Trump on June 27.

After the debate, for example, the editorial board of The New York Times and some of the Democratic influencers have hoped that Biden would step aside so that a more energetic and younger alternative would have time to try to beat Trump in the November presidential election.

Biden has assured that he will not back down and that the “bad night” in the debate was due to “a very bad flu”.