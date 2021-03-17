United States Meat-eating drove states buttons against each other: Colorado declared meatless day, neighboring Nebraska meat day

“A direct attack on our way of life,” the governor of Nebraska commented on Colorado’s meatless day.

The United States the neighboring states of Colorado and Nebraska in the central parts have drifted into a peculiar beak because their governors have differing perceptions of a meatless diet. The US newspaper reported, among other things, on the meat conflict The New York Times on tuesday.

The brawl began recently when the governor of Colorado Jared Polis declared March 20, next Saturday, a meatless day. MeatOut Day).

Polisin the recommendation is just a gesture that doesn’t oblige anyone to change their diet, but the governor of neighboring Nebraska Pete Ricketts fired.

“It’s a direct attack on our way of life,” Ricketts said Monday at a news conference he had convened for an arbitrary butcher shop.

In return, Ricketts declared 20 March a meat-eating day (Meat on the Menu Day).

Kärhämää is apt to incite that livestock and meat production are billionaire businesses in Nebraska. Admittedly, that is also the case in Colorado, where farmers have not been praised by the governor.

The verbal rivalry between Democrat Polis and Republican Ricketts also has a party-political dimension. Colorado is a democratic state, while Nebraska is firmly owned by Republicans.

Colorado is a state the size of Finland with a population of about 5.8 million. Nebraska is less populous with about 1.9 million residents.

Colorado Governor Jared Polisi visited President Donald Trump in Washington in May 2020.­