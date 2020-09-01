The plaintiffs accuse the fast food chain of “hindering the efforts of black franchisees to grow” by acquiring other establishments, all in order to “force them to give up”.

About fifty former black McDonald’s franchisees in the United States filed a complaint on Monday, August 31, accusing the group of racial discrimination for having assigned them establishments that perform less well than others. The fast food chain “puts black franchisees in doomed places, with low volume sales and high operating costs, consistently resulting in lower profits or losses,” traders say in the lawsuit filed in a court in Illinois, where McDonald’s is based.

The plaintiffs also accuse the chain of“hamper the efforts of black franchisees to develop” by acquiring other establishments, all for “force to give up”. This “racial discrimination” leads to a “widening gap” between cash generated by black McDonald’s franchisees and their white counterparts, the plaintiffs say.

Their annual sales averaged $ 2 million per restaurant between 2011 and 2016, compared to $ 2.7 million for all franchisees. Result, they deplore, the number of black franchisees has been halved in 20 years, to drop to 182 franchisees in 2020.

McDonald’s denies these accusations. “We are confident that the facts will show how committed we are to diversity and equal opportunity within the McDonald’s system, whether for our franchisees, suppliers or employees,” the group said. In a video addressed to employees and suppliers, the group’s general manager, Chris Kempczinski, said he wanted “to investigate closely and objectively” when such accusations arise. And after examining the file, he added, “we do not agree with the complaint and we intend to defend ourselves strongly”.

The complaint comes in a complicated context for the group. In January, two executives already filed a lawsuit accusing McDonald’s of practicing “intentional racial discrimination”, even before the “Black Lives Matter” movement brought the issue of racial inequalities to the fore.