American Airlines carries out its threat. The group will begin to lay off 19,000 employees as of Thursday, October 1. Another large American company, United Airlines, also announced Thursday morning to part with 13,000 of its employees. Yet last spring, US carriers pledged not to lay off, in exchange for a $ 25 billion aid plan. But this device ended on Wednesday.

The difficulties in the sector continue and the CEO of American Airlines is calling on the government to take action. “I informed the Secretary of the Treasury that if a solution is found in the coming days to extend the support plan, we will cancel these layoffs and reinstate all employees”, wrote Doug Parker. Discussions on a new stimulus plan are underway in Congress. No agreement has yet been reached.