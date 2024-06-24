United States | Mass shootings in the headlines again before the debate between Trump and Biden: here are the latest twists

United States|Armed violence was the most destructive in the United States during the pandemic during the end of Trump and the beginning of Biden, so both get to blame each other.

Four people were killed and 10 wounded when a man opened fire in the parking lot and Mad Butcher grocery store in Arkansas on Friday.

On Saturday, a police officer died in the shootings in Philadelphia, for example.

On Sunday, the rapper Foolio lived Charles Jones killed and three injured in shooting in Tampa Bay. On the same day 13 people were wounded in the shooting in Montgomery and ten people were wounded shooting in Columbia.

of Chicago the balance of the shootings in the weekend before Sunday evening was seven dead and 12 wounded.

The like news is relayed from the United States daily.

The topic of eternity also comes up in the president Joe Biden and trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump’s in the first election debate next Thursday.

Trump will most likely emphasize himself again as a man of law and order, but also of loose gun restrictions.

Biden supports the US-style moderate tightening of gun laws, which have reduced armed violence, for example in California.

For weapon use related Deaths increased by almost 43 percent in the 2010s, according to the US National Institute of Health NIHCM.

Armed violence increased especially strongly at the beginning of the pandemic in the last year of Trump’s presidency.

At that time, weapons were also bought even more just to be sure, because it was known that Biden wanted to tighten the purchase restrictions.

The rise continued in the first year of Biden’s presidency. Deaths caused by armed violence were at their highest in 2021.

After this, the statistics bring comfort to Biden.

Deaths caused by armed violence decreased slightly in 2022 and the decrease was steeper last year.

From a European point of view, the numbers are still very high, even in relation to the population.

Almost 43,000 people died as a result of gun use in the United States last year. More than half of them committed suicide.

Stateside 14 million guns were bought last year, or roughly the same amount as before the pandemic.

of the Pew Research Center 49 percent of Americans believe gun ownership reduces violence when law-abiding citizens can defend themselves, according to a poll conducted by The share of Republicans in this group is large.

49 percent believe that gun purchases increase violence. The share of Democrats is emphasized in this group.

In all the number of murders in US cities decreased by 12.3 percent last year compared to the previous year, according to the following statistics The Trace.

Biden may benefit from this statistic. He may also be helped by the poll, according to which 58 percent of Americans want tightening and only 15 percent loosening restrictions on buying weapons.

On the other hand, even with these statistics, Trump can claim that Biden has not made American cities sufficiently safe.

Election battle continues to be extremely tight.

Latest polls in the average Biden has overtaken Trump for a long time, but the narrow lead fits within the polls’ margin of error.