United States | Mass shooting in California: a small baby, a 17-year-old mother and four others died

According to local police, the shooting may be related to gang violence and drugs.

At least six people have died in a mass shooting that happened early Monday in the city of Goshen, California, they say CNN and news agency AFP.

According to CNN, a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby and four others died in the shooting. The mother and baby had been shot in the head, according to the Tulare County Police Department.

Police say two people broke into a home in Goshen around 3:30 a.m. local time and opened fire. Several shots were fired at the scene.

A neighbor who heard the shooting called the police, who arrived seven minutes after the alarm. According to the police, bodies were found both inside and outside the house.

According to AFP, two people who were hiding inside the building survived the shooting. At the scene of the shooting, first aid was given to several injured people. One of them died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Sheriff by Mike Boudreaux said it was a “targeted attack” that may be related to gang violence and drugs. He describes the events as a “terrible mass murder”.

“We believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was deliberately targeted at the family,” the sheriff commented according to AFP.

According to Boudreaux, the involvement of drugs in the events is being investigated. The local police had conducted a drug search in the same apartment just a little earlier.

Police are looking for at least two suspects in the shooting.

Tulare and Goshen are located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco in the interior of California.