In a letter to Congress, more than 70 directors are asking parliamentarians for new aid to help the industry weather the coronavirus pandemic.

A sector in danger. More than 70 directors, including Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, James Cameron, Barry Jenkins or Sofia Coppola, on Wednesday September 30 gave their support to movie theater owners in the United States. The latter are calling for financial assistance to offset the effects of the coronavirus health crisis, saying they fear for the future of the industry.

In a letter addressed to the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives, they assure that the American cinemas could “not survive the impact of the pandemic” without federal assistance. They are calling on Congress to redirect unspent funds from the coronavirus aid program to theaters or pass new laws that would help the industry weather the crisis, say The Guardian and Hollywood Reporter (in English).

The health crisis forced American cinemas to close in mid-March. If the large chains have resumed their activities in many cities, however with reduced capacities, the curtain remains closed in Los Angeles and New York, the two main markets in the country. Efforts to attract spectators have had little effect, especially as Hollywood studios have postponed the release of some blockbusters such as Top Gun 2. Without help, 69% of small and medium-sized cinemas will be forced to file for bankruptcy or to close permanently, it is written in the letter.