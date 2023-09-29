The new commander of the armed forces is Charles Q. Brown.

of the United States commander of the armed forces Mark Milley retired on Friday after four years in office. Command passed to a general coming from the Air Force To Charles Q. Brown.

President Joe Biden praised Milley.

“Mark, our partnership has been invaluable to me,” Biden said, according to Reuters.

During Milley’s tenure, the United States managed to kill the leader of Isis Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Americans have given considerable support to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invaders. Milley’s tenure also coincided with the chaotic withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan two years ago.

Milley and the previous president With Donald Trump skis are badly crossed. Most recently, earlier in September, Trump suggested that Milley — the president’s top military adviser — had cooperated with China in a way that would have previously carried the death penalty. Trump did not provide any evidence to support his accusations.

“This is such a heinous act that in the past the punishment would have been DEATH! This treasonous act could have resulted in war between China and the United States,” Trump wrote.

After Trump’s letter, Milley announced that she would take “necessary steps” to protect her family.