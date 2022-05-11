Thursday, May 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States: man is accused of murdering his mother for her inheritance

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Prisoner

The man was imprisoned until he was executed in 2020, 19 years after the crime.

The man was imprisoned until he was executed in 2020, 19 years after the crime.

According to authorities, Nathan Carman is suspected of also killing his grandfather.

US federal justice announced Tuesday that it had arrested a man accused of murdering his mother in 2016 at sea to inherit family assets and property.

Nathan Carman, 28, originally from Vermont, He is accused, among other things, of murdering his mother, Linda Carman, whose body was never found..

According to the authorities, the man sank the boat in which they were carrying out a fishing excursion in the Atlantic, along the coast of the state of Rhode Island in 2016.

See also  'Cryptocurrencies need to be regulated', says former chief economist of the IMF - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

At that time the defendant was found safe and sound in an inflatable boat eight days after going out to sea with his mother.

(Keep reading: The bodies that appeared in Lake Mead, a US water reserve).

The young man was arrested this Tuesday, May 10 and is due to be formally presented Wednesday in federal court in Vermont, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

Carman risks a life sentence for the murder and up to 30 years in prison. in case of being convicted of financial fraud to the insurer.

In addition, the young man has been suspected since 2013 – although he has not been charged – of having murdered his grandfather, John Chakalos, with a firearm on his property in Connecticut, another small New England state, in the northeastern United States.

More news

The risks for those who decide to cross through ‘El Hueco’

The United States registered a record number of deaths by firearm in 2020

Casey White, who is the inmate who seduced a guard to escape from prison?

See also  Agata Scuto, the turning point after ten years: a 60-year-old was arrested for murder

Owner of cat accused of trespassing wins lawsuit for more than $500 million

Family rescued a puppy on the street and it was actually a coyote

Trends WEATHER
*With information from AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#United #States #man #accused #murdering #mother #inheritance

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Northern Ireland again provokes tensions between London and Brussels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.