United States: man is accused of murdering his mother for her inheritance

The man was imprisoned until he was executed in 2020, 19 years after the crime.
According to authorities, Nathan Carman is suspected of also killing his grandfather.
May 11, 2022, 08:03 AM
US federal justice announced Tuesday that it had arrested a man accused of murdering his mother in 2016 at sea to inherit family assets and property.
Nathan Carman, 28, originally from Vermont, He is accused, among other things, of murdering his mother, Linda Carman, whose body was never found..
According to the authorities, the man sank the boat in which they were carrying out a fishing excursion in the Atlantic, along the coast of the state of Rhode Island in 2016.
At that time the defendant was found safe and sound in an inflatable boat eight days after going out to sea with his mother.
(Keep reading: The bodies that appeared in Lake Mead, a US water reserve).
The young man was arrested this Tuesday, May 10 and is due to be formally presented Wednesday in federal court in Vermont, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.
Carman risks a life sentence for the murder and up to 30 years in prison. in case of being convicted of financial fraud to the insurer.
In addition, the young man has been suspected since 2013 – although he has not been charged – of having murdered his grandfather, John Chakalos, with a firearm on his property in Connecticut, another small New England state, in the northeastern United States.
*With information from AFP
