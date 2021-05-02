United States Major Investor Warren Buffett: Rapid US Economic Recovery Has Gambled Features in Investment Markets

“85 per cent of the economy is currently going through really tough rounds,” Buffett described at his Berkshire Hathaway company’s annual meeting.

American large investor Warren Buffettin says the U.S. economy has recovered from the grip of a coronavirus pandemic in an “exceptionally effective way,” according to Reuters. The chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the world’s most successful investment companies, referred to the US recovery policy, which has included: pumping unprecedented amounts to support the economy.

Among other things, in March at the country’s congress was adopted a gigantic $ 1,900 billion stimulus package, under which, among other things, every U.S. citizen except the highest-income earners received $ 1,400, or just under $ 1,200, in their cash.

Although Buffett says economic growth will bring Berkshire Hathaway profits much faster than he could have imagined in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, it is not a positive phenomenon in all respects.

“85 percent of the economy is currently going through really tough rounds,” Buffett described.

According to him, the rush of inexperienced investors looking for quick profits into the investment market, among other things, has caused them to turn into casino gambling in some places. While this makes it difficult for an investment company to predict future prospects, Buffett remained optimistic at the event and believed his company would flourish another hundred years from now.

According to him, the upheavals in the investment market over the past 15 months have only reinforced the company’s desire to maintain its place at their peak.

Investment legend Buffett spoke at the annual meeting of the Berkshire Hathaway, which he leads, on Saturday, which has become a cult event called “capitalists’ Woodstock ”by investors in recent years.

Called the “Omaha Oracle” for the second time at a remote meeting this year, Buffett will answer questions from shareholders, journalists and analysts and provide advanced advice to his listeners.

Buffett, now 90, spoke at this year’s meeting alongside the company’s vice president, a 97-year-old Charlie Mungerin with.

Although Buffett’s role in his company is strong, more gravel sounds have begun to be heard from other shareholders in recent years in connection with the company’s operations. At this year’s meeting, for example, it was voted on whether the company should strive to do more to combat climate change and promote the diversity of its employees.

Both proposals were rejected, which was no surprise as Buffett controlled nearly a third of the company’s voting power. Nevertheless, both proposals gathered about a quarter of the company’s shareholders behind it.