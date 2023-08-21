A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Friday, as Tropical Storm Hilary slammed into the region. The quake was felt throughout the city and its surroundings. Shortly after, two more aftershocks were felt, respectively of magnitude 3.1 and 3.6. The United States Tsunami Warning System has stated that there is no threat.

“Stay safe and stay home.” It is the message of the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass. Hurricane Hilary slammed into the city with heavy rain. The center of the storm is currently moving through the California city, with winds of up to 45 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. In the last 8 p.m. bulletin, officials maintained warnings of probable “catastrophic and life-threatening floods” in parts of the U.S. Southwest and northern Mexican state of Baja California. Currently, Hilary is traveling in a north-northwest direction.