United States Magazine: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ban secret service from using toilets in their homes

For the taxpayers ’bill, an entire apartment was rented from a neighbor for agents’ toilet arrangements, says The Washington Post.

The United States presidential Donald Trumpin daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have banned secret service agents protecting them from using any dozen toilets on behalf of the couple’s home.

Toilet arrangements says newspaper The Washington Post.

Agents have had to rent a nearby apartment because of its toilets, which has accrued more than $ 100,000 in taxpayers’ bill. The apartment in the neighboring building has been rented for $ 3,000, or less than 2,500 euros a month, since 2017.

Before renting the apartment, the agents protecting Trump and Kushner used, among other things, the previous president who lived nearby. Barack Obaman as well as the current Vice President Mike Pencen family toilets.

A representative of the White House has denied the toilet allegations.