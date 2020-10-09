Hurricane level 3 is expected to make landfall in the next few hours this Friday.

After Laura, now here is Delta. Only a few weeks after the extremely violent winds that hit the southern United States, new damage is to come from Friday evening, October 9. In anticipation, residents of the Louisiana coast evacuated their homes on Friday and the National Guard was mobilized as this new hurricane approached in an area of ​​the southern United States still damaged.

Delta is rated at level 3 on a scale of 5, which means it can cause “devastating damageAccording to the NHC. Located 255 km from the coastal town of Cameron at 1 p.m. PST, it must have weakened a bit before touching down, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). in winds of nearly 200 km / h, Delta will strike areas of the American coast.

The authorities have been calling for a few days the some 72,000 residents of Lake Charles to evacuate because this Louisiana city, known for its oil refineries, is on the expected path of the storm. On Friday morning, the rain intensified over the city, whose streets were completely empty. Kristy Olmsted, 41, has nevertheless decided to stay at home because “it’s too stressful to evacuate“, she told AFP. She caulked her windows and her door with plywood sheets, to protect her house from the debris which still litter the ground after Laura’s passage at the end of August.

This hurricane, rated level 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, was one of the most violent to hit the region. Laura “was the worst, this one can’t be“, she explains, noting that her house had suffered only minor damage as Laura passed. The NHC warned that”life-threatening storm surge“was forecast along parts of the northern Gulf of Mexico coast, with an expected swell of up to three meters. Shannon Fuselier, 56, who helps a friend protect his house, is especially afraid of” pieces of metal, window frames of other houses, nails, signs for businesses, ”she told AFP.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called on residents to be extremely careful, as 2,400 members of the National Guard were mobilized to help the population.

Delta is the 26th named storm in an unusually choppy Atlantic hurricane season in which several records have been broken. Due to the exhaustion of the list of expected Latin names, meteorologists began to identify them with the Greek alphabet. As the surface of the oceans warms, hurricanes are becoming more powerful, according to scientists who predict an increase in the proportion of category 4 and 5 cyclones.