On the weekend they held new Mega Millions and Powerball draws, the United States lotteries that can make anyone a millionaire simply with a little luck. In both cases, the top prizes were left vacant, but several players took the second prize. For this reason, five Americans became millionaires thanks to these games.

In both cases, tickets are sold in 45 US states and can be purchased until shortly before the drawings take place. If the dates are added, the lotteries have five weekly drawing days.

Mega Millions lottery result for October 27

On its official website, the lottery reported that the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, October 27 They were 11, 32, 43, 57, 70 and 6, with the last number corresponding to the Mega Ball. The first prize, which could win the total prize pool of US$137,000,000, was left vacant. However, the second, which is obtained by matching the five white balls, awards US$1,000,000 and can be multiplied with Megaplier, was won by four players.

Powerball lottery result for October 28

On the official website, they are displayed the winning numbers of the Powerball lottery for Saturday, October 28, which on this occasion were: 14, 24, 50, 59, 64, and the red Powerball 2. The first prize, which could win the accumulated jackpot of US$125,000,000, remained vacant. However, there was a winner in California for the second, which involves matching all five white balls, which awarded US$1,000,000. If Power Play had been used, the player could have increased his winnings to US$2,000,000

Powerball results for October 28 Photo: Powerball website

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in the USA?



Tickets, which cost two dollars, can be purchased in different ways. With this payment, you must choose five different numbers between 1 and 70 for the white balls and then one more between 1 and 25 for the golden Mega Ball, which has a higher value than the rest. Tickets are purchased in person at authorized lottery agencies.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



The ticket costs US$2 per play and with its purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.