This November 11 a new Powerball drawing was played, the United States lottery that, with a little luck, can make anyone who buys a ticket a millionaire. On this occasion, the biggest jackpot was left vacant, like the other secondary millionaire prizes. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahasee and can be followed live on YouTube.

Tickets are sold in 45 US states and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the drawing takes place, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of the sale on each occasion.

Powerball lottery result for November 11 in the United States



On their official website, The winning numbers of the Powerball lottery are displayed, which on this occasion were: 1, 12, 14, 24, 57 and the red Powerball 7. The first prize, which could win the jackpot of US$223,000,000, was vacant, as were the secondary prizes of US$2,000,000 and US$1,000,000.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?



The ticket costs US$2 per play and with its purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user’s choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

Mega Millions results for November 10



This November 10th, A new Mega Millions lottery draw was held, which offered a pot of US$223,000,000. Among the winners, an important part managed to multiply their prize thanks to the purchase of the Megaplier, a more expensive ticket than the regular one, which delivers a larger sum of money to those who manage to match the numbers.

Drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays of each week, at 11 pm Eastern and 8 pm Pacific. The sale is made in 45 US states and gives the possibility of trying your luck and having the chance to win a million-dollar sum.

Mega Millions Results

On its official website, the lottery reported that the winning Mega Millions numbers were 13, 33, 59, 68, 70, 8 with the last number corresponding to the Mega Ball. The first prize, which could win the total prize pool of US$223,000,000, was left vacant. However, someone from Georgia managed to match the first five numbers and won the secondary prize of US$1,000,000.