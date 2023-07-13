This Wednesday the semifinal matches of the Gold Cup 2023and in a game not suitable for the faint of heart, the team of the USA was eliminated at the hands of the selection of Panama in sudden death.
In a game with wholesale emotions, and after having drawn 1-1 in regular time, the Canal team went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Iván Anderson at minute 99′, however, the pleasure did not last long, since just six minutes later, the country of the stars and stripes equalized the score with a score by Jesús Ferreira.
That was how, in the penalty shootout, Jesús Ferreira, who had been the hero of the United States in scoring the equalizer, missed his shot. The last shot of the team from the north of the continent was missed by Cristian Roldán, so that Adalberto Carrasquilla immediately appeared to score the winning goal for Panama.
More Gold Cup news:
When is the United States playing again?
After being eliminated, now, the American team will see activity again in September, when on the 9th of that month they will face their counterpart from Uzbekistan in a friendly game, to be played at City Park in Missouri.
Undoubtedly, this setback made a deep impression on the American team, who were one of the favorites to take the title of the golden contest, although it is necessary to emphasize that they played with an alternate team made up of young people.
