United States | Long prison terms for parents of Michigan school shooter

The decision concerns the 2021 shooting in Michigan, where a teenage boy killed four people at a local school. The currently 17-year-old shooter has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for, among other things, four murders.

“Parents are not expected to be psychic, but these judgments have not been made for bad parenting. These sentences have been given for actions or, above all, for the lack of actions that could have prevented the train from crashing into it,” reasoned the judge Cheryl Matthews.

The father of the 14-year-old who died in the school shooting said before the verdict was announced that the school shooting had destroyed a large part of his soul.

“I have been deprived of the opportunity to hold her or her future children in my arms,” ​​she mourned Steve as St. Julian.

Parental was considered to have committed acts that in the Finnish legal system are somehow equivalent to killing or causing death.

It is said that the parents got their son a gun with which the boy shot his victim. According to the court, the parents had not taken the boy's mental health problems into account.

The mother said in her statement in court that the boy's father had bought a gun as an early Christmas present and that the mother took the boy to the shooting range. The mother said it was the father's responsibility to store the gun at home.

According to the mother, the gun was to be used only on the shooting range. According to the mother, she would never have believed that her son was capable of what he did.

Accusation parents were invited to the school on the same day the shooting took place. The teacher had found a violent drawing on the boy's desk. The school had urged the parents to seek help for the boy.

The parents did not take their child home and he returned to class. Later after this, he went to the bathroom and came out with a gun, which he fired a total of 30 times.