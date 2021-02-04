United States Living in one of the most expensive apartment buildings in the world is not just a luxury: Residents tell The New York Times about the tangle of problems

Living on 432 Park Avenue has been overshadowed by, for example, millions of dollars in water damage, according to The New York Times. The skyscraper, which is more than 400 meters high, has also had recurring elevation problems.

432 Park Avenue is one of the most expensive home addresses in the world. The apartment in one of New York’s tallest buildings has been owned by a pop singer, for example Jennifer Lopez and his partner Alex Rodriguez.

The $ 3.1 billion-paid 432 Park, when completed in 2015, was the world’s tallest residential building. More than 400 meters high 432 Park lists its services include a private restaurant, cinema and gym, as well as massage, personal trainer and door services provided by dozens of employees.

However, living in homes that cost millions has not been a mere luxury free from everyday adversity, says the US newspaper The New York Times on the basis of their sources and the documents they have obtained. Housing has been overshadowed by, for example, millions of dollars in water damage and recurring elevator problems caused by wind, for example. Residents have also complained about the uproar caused by the sway and the rubbish abyss.

Even By New York’s standards, several tall skyscrapers have infiltrated the city in recent years. Near Central Park in Manhattan is a series of tall and expensive buildings known as Billionaires ’Row. 432 Park is also one of those houses in the area that can be turned into a street or line of billionaires.

For example, a penthouse on the 96th floor cost nearly $ 88 million. The apartment below it, on the other hand, had to be broken down into a smaller one in order to go into trade, financial media The Business Insider has written.

The building aroused emotions already at the completion stage, he wrote The New York Times. It received attention not only for its height but also for its narrowness, which has been encouraged by legislation CNN. In construction has been utilized loophole in the law, according to which it is possible to make the building higher if there are no apartments in some of the floors.

Some New Yorkers thought the building was ugly and different from the famous silhouette, like a needle rising from a pincushion, compared in 2016 to a business magazine Financial Times journalist – or as a middle finger, says The New York Times.

In the middle of the picture, the more than 400-meter 432 Park Avenue is located in Manhattan, near Central Park in New York City.­

The building residents have now drifted into disputes with both the developers and each other, says The New York Times. Premiums charged to residents have increased due to insurance and repair costs. Services have also been a headache: the building houses a private Michelin-starred chef’s restaurant, and the fee for the service bounces from the original just over a thousand dollars to 15,000.

Living in a house Sarina Abramovich tells The New York Times that he has been disappointed with his nearly $ 17 million second home since day one. The apartment has been, for example, an estimated half-million dollar damages caused by water damage.

“I was convinced this would be the best building in New York,” he told the magazine. “It is still advertised as a gift from God to the world, which it is not.”

Possible the cause of the problems is precisely the height of the building and the load it places on the building materials. According to an unnamed source in the magazine, similar problems have occurred in other similar buildings.

Some of the developers, according to the magazine, did not want to comment on the matter, and one has said in the release that they are working with customers to resolve the issues.