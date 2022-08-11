United States | Live coverage begins: US Attorney General’s briefing, comments on possible search of Trump’s mansion

The preview does not say what Attorney General Merrick Garland is going to talk about.

of the United States Minister of Justice Merrick Garland will hold a press conference on Thursday evening at 21:30 Finnish time. HS will show the event live.

The advance information does not say what Garland plans to talk about, but it is possible that the attorney general will comment on the former president Donald Trump search of the mansion on Monday.

According to the information, the search concerned boxes of documents that Trump may have taken with him from the White House and brought to Florida. These may include classified documents.

Already in February, the US National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents Trump took from Mar-a-Lago. By law, Trump should have turned over the documents when his term as president ended. Some of these documents were classified as secret, and according to the newspaper, among them would have been Trump and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un correspondence between

The federal police FBI had entered the premises with a search warrant. The search of the former president’s apartment is a very exceptional case.