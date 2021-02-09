United States Live broadcast: Trump’s civil trial begins – Biden tries to stay away from it, Trump is said to enjoy the golf course

On the first day, senators discuss and vote on the constitutionality of the trial.

Washington

Litigation Former President of the United States Donald Trumpia against begins today in the U.S. Senate. Trump is accused of inciting rebellion. His supporters violently took over the U.S. Congress as an Epiphany and suspended the confirmation of the result of the presidential election for hours. Five people died.

The trial will begin at 8 pm Finnish time, and HS will show it live. On the first day, senators discuss and vote on the constitutionality of the trial.

Trump is the third supreme president in U.S. history. For the first time, the trial will take place after the end of the presidency. Trump’s defense argues that this is unconstitutional because the former president can no longer be convicted of office. It further claims that the indictment violates Trump’s constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The defense therefore demands the immediate dismissal of the public prosecution.

“The hunger of the Democratic political theater is a threat to our republican democracy and the rights we consider important,” the defense’s memo released on Monday says.

Democrats and the majority of constitutional scholars, on the other hand, consider the trial to be constitutional.

“The overwhelming scientific consensus supports this argument,” Professor of Constitution Steve Vladeck The University of Texas says in The Washington Post.

The Senate voted once again last week on the constitutionality of the trial. It was then declared unconstitutional by a vote of 55-45. Five Republicans joined the Democrats and declared the trial legal.

By invoking the Constitution, other Republicans may try not to take a stand on what was Trump’s responsibility in Epiphany events.

When the constitution has been voted on on Tuesday, the actual trial will begin on wednesday. Prosecutors and defense each have 16 hours to justify their position. The summoning of witnesses shall be put to the vote separately. The trial may be over in less than a week.

Trump has refused to testify. Politico magazine by he has prepared for the trial by planning his return to the limelight. He is not worried about the outcome.

“Right now, Trump thinks he has 45 votes and he can focus on golfing and doing nothing,” Trump’s assistant told the magazine anonymously.

The verdict would require a two-thirds majority of senators, and it is extremely unlikely that so many Republicans would turn against Trump.

The Washington Post I interviewed Trump’s spokesman Jason Millerin however, Trump has been in regular contact with some Senate Republicans during the trial and has talked to his attorneys on a daily basis.

“Trump will be acquitted next week,” Miller said in an interview.

According to him, Trump intends to watch the trial on television “at some point”.

Sitting president Joe Biden stays away from the trial of his predecessor. Biden is said to focus on promoting legislation, most notably the new economic recovery package.

“The President would tell you that we keep him busy and his schedule is full this week,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

“He leaves the process, mechanics and pace of the supreme court to the members of Congress.”