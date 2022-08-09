Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Live broadcast around 9:00 p.m.: President Biden signs Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession documents

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

President Biden is scheduled to approve Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The membership was previously ratified in the country’s senate.

of the United States president Joe Biden will soon sign the accession documents of the Finnish and Swedish military alliance to NATO in Washington.

The signing ceremony is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 21:00 Finnish time. HS will show the event live.

The signing of the documents is the final step in the ratification process for the United States. The US Senate ratified the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden already last weekwhen 95 members of the hundred-seat senate were in favor of membership and only one representative voted against.

All in all, it has been assumed that US ratification took place relatively quickly.

Tuesday at the event, President Biden will give a speech, after which he will sign the accession documents of Finland and Sweden.

#United #States #Live #broadcast #p.m #President #Biden #signs #Finlands #Swedens #NATO #accession #documents

See also  Ukraine Liveblog: Biden: Putin's decision is "start an invasion" of Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mother dies – children sit next to corpse for 8 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.