United States | Live broadcast around 9:00 p.m.: President Biden signs Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession documents

President Biden is scheduled to approve Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The membership was previously ratified in the country’s senate.

of the United States president Joe Biden will soon sign the accession documents of the Finnish and Swedish military alliance to NATO in Washington.

The signing ceremony is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 21:00 Finnish time. HS will show the event live.

The signing of the documents is the final step in the ratification process for the United States. The US Senate ratified the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden already last weekwhen 95 members of the hundred-seat senate were in favor of membership and only one representative voted against.

All in all, it has been assumed that US ratification took place relatively quickly.

Tuesday at the event, President Biden will give a speech, after which he will sign the accession documents of Finland and Sweden.