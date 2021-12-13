United States “Like Hell on Earth” – Tornado turns city into a landfill in Kentucky, USA overnight

The video shows how the tornado wreaked irreversible damage in the city of Dawson Springs.

Dawson Springs the cityscape of the U.S. state of Kentucky changed completely over the weekend. Dozens of houses in the city have disappeared. Miscellaneous waste piles have appeared in their places, which soon realize that there are remnants of dwellings.

On Sunday Michael Long and numerous other inhabitants of the city walked in disbelief in the ruins of their homes. When Long heard a devastating tornado approaching late Friday, he and his wife fled to the basement of his house.

Four minutes later, he peeked out.

“I told my wife that she should be careful when we go out because I don’t think our house is any more. It’s a thing of the past, ”Long told Reuters. “And that part of the house had indeed disappeared when we finally went out the next morning and saw it.”

The houses turned into rubbish heaps in Dawson Springs as a tornado swept across town late Friday.

This weekend The tornadoes in the southeastern United States have killed more than 90 people and caused enormous economic damage. Rescue workers continue to search for victims.

Kentucky has suffered the most from the tornadoes. State Governor Andy Beshear said the number of deaths was at least 64 on Monday early Finnish time. There were reportedly as many as 80 dead in the past. According to Beshear, there are about 105 missing.

“Undoubtedly [kuolleiden] amount grows. We believe it’s over 70, maybe even 80, ”Beshear said at the news conference.

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the state of Kentucky.

The declaration of a state of emergency means, among other things, that financial assistance from the federal government can be sent to the state, for example.

This the video associated with the article shows what Dawson Spings in Kentucky looked like on Sunday.

Daughter of Michael Long April Tulley look for useful items in the ruins of your old home. Tulley was accompanied by a friend of this Reed Geary.

“Awful. Like hell on earth, ”Geary described the landscape to Reuters.