United States | Life expectancy in the US is at its lowest level in 25 years

Life expectancy in the United States has decreased by almost 2.5 years in two years due to the corona pandemic and drug overdoses.

of the United States last year, life expectancy fell for the second year in a row and is now 76.4 years, according to the American CBS and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released the latest life expectancy statistics on Thursday.

In 2019, the wait was at its longest: 78.8 years. Life expectancy has therefore decreased by almost 2.5 years in two years and is now the lowest in a quarter of a century.

The rate at which life expectancy has decreased is once again the fastest in almost a century. The last time such a rapid decline was measured in the United States was in 1923.

The reason The corona pandemic and drug overdoses are contributing to the weakening of life expectancy. Corona is the third most common cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer.

“Covid-19 deaths contributed to nearly three-quarters, or 74 percent, of the decline from 2019 to 2020 and 50 percent of the decline from 2020 to 2021,” the CDC said.

More than a third of accidental deaths in the United States are due to drug overdoses. According to the BBC, overdose deaths have increased by 16 percent since 2020. In particular – by 22 percent in 2021 – overdoses related to the opioid fentanyl increased. According to CBS, 107,000 Americans will die of drug overdoses in 2021.

of the United States life expectancy is one of the weakest in the world’s strongest economies. In neighboring Canada, the life expectancy is 81.75 years and in Britain 80.8 years.

Last year, the life expectancy of newborn boys in Finland was 79.2 years and 84.5 years for girls. The remaining life expectancy of 65-year-olds also fell the most in Finland in 30 years.