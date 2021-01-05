The leader of the far-right “Proud Boys” militia was arrested in Washington on Monday, January 4, two days before a demonstration against the certification of the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Enrique Tarrio, 36, was the target of an arrest warrant because he had participated in the destruction of a “Black Lives Matter” banner belonging to a church, during a rally which had degenerated in mid-december.

The militiaman, who had just arrived from Florida, was charged with destroying property of Asbury United Methodist Church, a church whose worshipers are predominantly African-American. Police say he is also charged with being arrested in possession of two illegal high capacity firearm magazines.

Enrique Tarrio and other members of the “Proud Boys” are accused of tearing and burning the banner of another mainly African-American church, the Metropolitan during the December 12 demonstration. Several people were stabbed and dozens of others arrested during the rally. “The behavior of ‘Proud Boys’ in Washington DC on December 12, 2020 represents a new and dangerous chapter in the long and horrific history of violence by mobs of white supremacists against black places of worship. “, we read in the complaint filed by the church.

The arrest comes on the eve of two days of action in the U.S. capital in support of Donald Trump and his baseless claim that he won the November 3 election. Two weeks before the inauguration of Joe Biden, the outgoing president still refuses to recognize the victory of the Democrat. Washington police said they fear violence during these days of mobilization, especially from groups like the “Proud Boys”, and warned that people carrying firearms would be arrested. “We will not allow anyone to incite violence or intimidate our residents”, warned the mayor of the capital, Muriel Bowser.