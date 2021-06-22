United States Lawsuits filed to disband the peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration were dismissed in the United States

About a thousand mostly peaceful protesters were removed from the scene. Trump had threatened protesters several times before.

The United States In Washington, a federal judge has dismissed lawsuits against the Black Lives Matter demonstration, which was disbanded last summer. NGOs blamed the previous president Donald Trumpia violation of their constitutional rights.

The judge ‘s decision is reported by the news agency Reuters and The Washington Post.

Case is linked to a demonstration in Lafayette Square last summer that was violently broken up by police just moments before Trump and his Justice and Defense ministers passed across the same square to St. Johns Church on its edge.

In front of the church, Trump posed for photographers with a serious Bible in his hands.

Trump was days earlier threatened On Twitter, that “when the looting starts, the shooting also starts”. On the same day, Trump threatened on Twitter to send soldiers to attack the protesters.

After photographing, Trump returned to the White House and gave a speech emphasizing “law and order”.

According to the NGOs that filed the lawsuit, the cases are related and accused Trump and the Attorney General Bill Barria and a police commander in the region for conspiring against protesters and their constitutional rights.

Barr has denied in the past that Trump’s photography and the treatment of protesters who opposed police violence were linked.

Federal Judge according to the solution, there is not enough evidence of such an administrative conspiracy. According to the judge’s 51 pages of long written reasoning, there were reasons for emptying the square because of the potential threat of violence. In the unrest the night before, St. Johns Church had been blunted and tried to burn.

However, the judge upheld some of the actions. For example, the constitutionality of the restrictions on gatherings imposed on protesters is still being judged.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) expressed its deep disappointment.

“The court ruling will give the federal authorities the green light to use even deadly violence against protesters, as long as the authorities claim to protect national security,” ACLU General Counsel Scott Michelman said according to Reuters.