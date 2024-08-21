Around 17,645,000 of Minors living in the United States in 2022 have an immigrant parent, According to Migration Policy, over the past decade, the United States has become the destination and refuge for millions of families from around the world.

Due to the above, the “Parole-In-Place” program which aims to reduce the separation of family units and their extended members due to immigration issues.

This process for certain Spouses and stepchildren (non-citizens) of U.S. citizens provides a path to lawful permanent residence and strengthens the unity of mixed-status households.

Thanks to this measure implemented two days ago, certain immigrants will be helped to apply for the aforementioned status. without having to leave the country. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will consider each case individually to determine eligibility.

According to the entity, applications from people who have been physically present continuously without admission or parole in the United States for 10 years or more (without particular criminal convictions) do not represent a threat to national security and public safety. For this reason, they could apply for a ‘Green Card’.

Requirements to apply

To be considered for this discretionary granting of parole Under the new process, noncitizen spouses must:

Being present in the United States without admission or parole.

Have been continuously physically present in the U.S. from at least June 17, 2014, until the date of filing the parole application.

Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen on or before June 17, 2024.

Have no disqualifying criminal record and submit biometric data, undergo necessary background checks and national security, public safety and border security review, and be found not to pose a threat to national security and public safety.

Comply with other legal requirements, including providing supporting evidence and paying a fee.

The non-citizen children They may also be considered for this new process and, where applicable, the requirements to be taken into account are the following:

Be present in the U.S. without admission or parole.

Have a parent who entered into a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen on or before June 17, 2024, and before the child’s 18th birthday, and they must have been unmarried and under the age of 21 as of June 17, 2024.

Have been continuously physically present in the U.S. since at least June 17, 2024, through the filing date.

Have no disqualifying criminal record and submit biometric data, undergo necessary background checks and national security and public safety review, and be found not to pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Applications submitted online have been accepted since August 19, 2024. If you are interested in applying for Parole-In-Place, it is recommended that you frequently check the official USCIS website, and you can also ask questions through the FAQ link: https://www.uscis.gov/keepingfamiliestogether/faq

