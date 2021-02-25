United States Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot and dogs stolen – singer offers half a million dollars for dogs on ransom

The dog walker survived the shooting alive.

Pop star Lady Gagan a dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French Bulldogs were stolen on Wednesday night in Hollywood, USA. The event is confirmed from the singer’s close circle To CNN.

The singer is now said to be offering half a million dollars in exchange for dogs named Koji and Gustav.

According to Reuters, The Daily Mail reports that the run also involved the third French bulldog, Miss Asia, who, however, escaped during the incident and was later found by police.

Lady Gaga is currently in Rome filming a new film.

The Los Angeles Police Department is said to have shot one man in a robbery at 10pm on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital and his condition is stable. According to police, the suspect is a man who fled with dogs in a white car.

A picture of the scene where the walker was shot and the dogs were stolen on Wednesday.­

Lady Gaga’s close circle is told that the dog walker is recovering from the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.