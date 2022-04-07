United States Ketanji Brown Jackson is the new judge of the Supreme Court – She is a black woman and therefore the road to the appointment was ugly in some places

For the first time, a black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has been elected judge of the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate confirmed the appointment on Thursday.

Washington

When Ketanji Brown Jackson began his university studies, his uncle was sentenced to life imprisonment.

His uncle was a black man, and he was sentenced in the 1980s during a war on drugs in the United States. The intention to sell cocaine became his third conviction, allowing a lifetime at the time.

Fifteen years later, Uncle asked Jackson for help, and this prompted lawyers to seize the case pro bono, free. Later, the president Barack Obama mitigated the verdict.

The case is one of many that helped Jackson understand the problems of the criminal justice system. He also learned a lot from his family, many of whom were in the service of the law: as a police chief, as a sex offender investigator, in undercover duties in the drug police.

Now Ketanji Brown Jackson has been elected Supreme Court judge.

The choice is historic, as she is the first black woman in office. He is also the first Supreme Court judge to have worked as a public defense attorney – the prosecutor’s background is more typical.

President Joe Biden has described Jackson as one of the sharpest legal thinkers in the United States. From the beginning, he was considered the strongest candidate for the position.

Jackson, 51, is from the capital Washington and grew up in Miami. She is a child of a teacher family.

At school, Jackson was known for his gifts of speech and debate. Despite opposition from his tutor, Jackson aspired to Harvard University and progressed to law, which is one of the most respected in the United States.

At Harvard, Jackson met his wife, who currently works as a surgeon. They have two children.

Yearbook photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson and Stephen F. Rosenthal, currently working as a lawyer in Miami.

Jackson the significance of the designation is difficult to exaggerate because the influence of the Supreme Court is so great.

The U.S. Supreme Court is the guardian of the law and presidential ordinances, having the final say on controversial lawsuits. It is intended to be as impartial an interpreter of the Constitution as possible.

There are nine judges of the Supreme Court. They can, if they wish, remain in office until their deaths, and thus appointments often have significant social significance for decades to come.

Currently, the Supreme Court is quite conservative. President of the United States Donald Trump as many as three judges were appointed to the Supreme Court during his term, swinging the balance of power in favor of the Conservatives for 6–3.

Of course, judges sometimes make decisions against their supposed ideology. There has been a majority of judges in the court appointed by Republican presidents since the 1970s, but still some of the decisions have been more liberal.

However, this has become increasingly rare as the political polarization of the United States has also crept into the Supreme Court. Decisions are born today increasingly in line with ideological lines.

Therefore, it is even more important who gets to appoint a judge. Republicans seek to elect conservative judges to the Supreme Court, Democrats to Liberals.

Daughter Leila Jackson and married Patrick G. Jackson (left) were present when Ketanji Brown Jackson was in the Senate.

In Finland the composition of the Supreme Court makes only a few moments, but in the United States, Jackson’s appointment has been the number one topic in the media for a long time. It has even ousted the Ukrainian war from the pole position.

The nomination process has been ugly in some places.

Members of the Senate had the opportunity to put questions to the candidate nominated by President Biden before the vote was taken.

The interrogation turned into a childish theater, where the focus in places was quite different from Jackson’s ability to act in the mission.

Among other things, Republican senators asked Jackson such questions:

Can you provide a definition of a woman?

Do you believe that children are racists by birth?

I speak Spanish [hispanic] man … Could I just decide I’m an Asian man?

Some have pointed out bitterly that Jackson had to answer questions that would hardly be asked of their white and male colleagues.

The spearhead of Republican criticism was linked to the allegation that Jackson had handed down lenient sentences to perpetrators of child pornography.

“He has a habit of letting child porn offenders out of their nauseating crimes,” said the Republican senator Josh Hawley. Claim has been reported in the US media untruecontextual removed.

Leading Judicial Expert in Law at the University of Ohio estimatesthat Jackson’s judgments were typical.

Republicans were not needed to support Jackson’s election because Democrats have a narrow majority in the Senate.

Senator Ted Cruz asked Jackson about, among other things, critical race theory.

Jackson does not shake the balance of power of the Supreme Court: a resigning judge Stephen Breyer is liberal, as is Jackson.

However, Jackson probably faces a long career in the Supreme Court. Breyer, 83, would hardly have lasted long because of his age, and his retirement right now allowed him to be replaced by a liberal more than 30 years younger.

This year, in particular, a policy on the right to abortion is expected.

The central political goal of American conservatives has long been the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade annulment of the decision. The 1973 decision made abortion legal throughout the country.

The Supreme Court is expected to take a position later this year on a new abortion law in the state of Mississippi that would ban abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

If the court were to declare Mississippi law unconstitutional, it would be believed to effectively overturn the 1973 decision. This would allow abortion to be banned in several states.

Jackson’s position on abortion is clear. In his view, the right to abortion is a well-established law in the eyes of the Supreme Court and should therefore not be interfered with.