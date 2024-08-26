United States | Ketamine, which caused Matthew Perry’s death, has exploded in popularity, American doctors tell the BBC

United States|The actor known for Friends died in October 2023.

26.8. 20:48

Several American doctors and health professionals are concerned about the “explosion” of ketamine use, says British broadcasting company BBC.

Ketamine has hit the headlines after five people got high charges actor by Matthew Perry (1969–2023) regarding death. Perry was the court documents by addicted to ketamine before his death.

Ketamine is used as an anesthetic and pain reliever, and in small amounts it is also used, for example, to treat depression.

Perry was found lifeless in her hot tub last October. Before his death, he had asked his assistant for a large injection of ketamine.

the BBC the American doctor interviewed says that ketamine would be very easy to get these days. One doctor who spoke to the BBC calls the Hollywood ketamine market the “Wild West”.

The party use of ketamine is of increasing interest to public figures who are afraid of finding the powerful fentanyl in their cocaine. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is deadly even in small doses.

According to those interviewed by the BBC, many money-hungry doctors are ready to write ketamine prescriptions for people who do not actually need the substance.

Also the article published by the American newspaper The Washington Post on Friday tells from the increased number of ketamine prescriptions.

According to the paper, experts are concerned about misleading marketing of the lightly regulated drug, which often ignores ketamine’s addictive properties.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the use of ketamine to treat mental health problems, and American insurance companies do not cover this use of ketamine.

According to the doctor interviewed by the magazine, ketamine can worsen existing addiction problems when used unsupervised. Friends– comedy series Perry suffered from alcohol and opioid addiction during his life.

In his final weeks, Perry was injected with ketamine six to eight times a day. He also obtained the medicine illegally through his assistant.