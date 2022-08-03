Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Kansas preserves the right to abortion: The vote on the amendment to repeal the right to abortion did not pass

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in World Europe
0

It was the first US state-level vote on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kansas preserve the right to abortion. Voters did not approve the amendment to remove the right to abortion from the state’s legislation, Reuters and AFP report.

According to the election results, there were significantly more votes in favor of maintaining the right to abortion than in favor of its repeal, AFP says.

Voter turnout was exceptionally high for a single-question election and even eclipsed the turnout of state elections.

At issue was the first US state-level vote on abortion rights since the country’s Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wadepreliminary decision in June.

The law change would probably have led to a strict tightening of the right to abortion in the Republican-majority Kansas, where the right has already been restricted many times.

Currently, abortion is allowed in Kansas up to the 22nd week of pregnancy.

See also  Scholz on "Maybrit Illner": Schröder's Russia connections "are not a private matter"

Read more: On Tuesday, Kansas will vote on abortion rights, becoming the first state since the repeal of broad abortion rights

Voting was followed closely, as it is considered a trend-setter for citizens’ opinions regarding the right to abortion. It also tells about the interest of the right to abortion in the November midterm elections.

At least four other states are also holding votes on repealing abortion rights.

In addition to this, many states have already banned the right to abortion practically completely. So the Kansas vote ensures that abortion is still available in the Midwest for those who need it.

#United #States #Kansas #preserves #abortion #vote #amendment #repeal #abortion #pass

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US imposes new sanctions against Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.