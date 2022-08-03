United States | Kansas preserves the right to abortion: The vote on the amendment to repeal the right to abortion did not pass

It was the first US state-level vote on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kansas preserve the right to abortion. Voters did not approve the amendment to remove the right to abortion from the state’s legislation, Reuters and AFP report.

According to the election results, there were significantly more votes in favor of maintaining the right to abortion than in favor of its repeal, AFP says.

Voter turnout was exceptionally high for a single-question election and even eclipsed the turnout of state elections.

At issue was the first US state-level vote on abortion rights since the country’s Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade –preliminary decision in June.

The law change would probably have led to a strict tightening of the right to abortion in the Republican-majority Kansas, where the right has already been restricted many times.

Currently, abortion is allowed in Kansas up to the 22nd week of pregnancy.

Read more: On Tuesday, Kansas will vote on abortion rights, becoming the first state since the repeal of broad abortion rights

Voting was followed closely, as it is considered a trend-setter for citizens’ opinions regarding the right to abortion. It also tells about the interest of the right to abortion in the November midterm elections.

At least four other states are also holding votes on repealing abortion rights.

In addition to this, many states have already banned the right to abortion practically completely. So the Kansas vote ensures that abortion is still available in the Midwest for those who need it.