United States | Kamala Harris, who avoided the media, finally agreed to an interview, but together with Tim Walz – criticism rained down

The Democratic Party Terrible Harris will give his first interview to the media on Thursday after he became the party’s presidential candidate in the summer.

Harris gives an interview to CNN in the state of Georgia together with his vice presidential candidate By Tim Walz with. The interview is scheduled to be shown at nine in the evening local time, i.e. at four in the morning Finnish time on Friday.

Harris has been criticized in the United States for not agreeing to be interviewed by the media for a long time. Harris last gave a long interview more than two months ago on June 24, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Three weeks ago, Harris assured that he would agree to an interview by the end of the month, and is now on the verge of fulfilling his promise.

From Harris is now being criticized, especially from the Republican camp, also for the fact that he decided to include vice-presidential candidate Walz in the interview instead of agreeing to the pressure of a personal interview.

“We knew very well that before long Harris would do a fake interview with a sympathetic interviewer,” the vice president of the FSA Community, which unites the US conservative media Dan Schneider comment For Fox News.

“The media should boycott Harris until he holds a proper press conference and start treating Harris as a political candidate instead of a celebrity,” says Schneider.

Republican candidate Donald Trump’s think Harris avoids criticism. In early August, Trump quoththat Harris would hardly do any better in the interview than the president Joe Biden.

In the Democratic camp Harris’ actions are seen as well-calculated policy-making and avoiding “pointless mistakes”, US media CNN describes.

Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance have given a lot of interviews lately. They have also attracted criticism in them, for example after Trump spoke About Harris’ skin color.

“I think the rhythm has been right. Win the nomination, choose a vice presidential candidate, outline your economic agenda, attend a caucus, and now agree to a few interviews to reinforce your message,” a Democratic Party strategist Peter Giangreco listed to the BBC.

Giangreco believes that Harris and Walz are trying to draw attention to their economic agenda, which aims to lower the cost of living and stabilize the economy.

In addition, Walz and the Democrats what I call strange It is possible to emphasize the contrast between J. D. Vance.

Harris’s the campaign has defended itself by calling the joint interview of the presidential and vice presidential candidates in the summer a long-standing tradition.

Trump and Vance gave a joint interview to Fox in June. The joint interview has also been given by, among others, Biden and Harris in 2020, Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in 2016 as well Barack Obama and Biden in 2008.