Kamala Harris arrives this Friday at the United States border with Mexico to talk about migration, an issue that her rival Donald Trump uses as a line of attack in his close dispute for the White House.

According to the criteria of

On his first trip to the border in his election campaign, The vice president arrived in Arizona, one of the key states in the November 5 elections.

Before his event, Harris improvised with an unscheduled visit to the border fence that separates the country from Mexico.

I’m here to talk to them about how we can continue to support them.

He walked alongside border patrol officers with whom he shook hands and talked for a few minutes.

“They have a tough job and they need support to do their job,” Harris told the media present. “I’m here to talk to them about how we can continue to support them.”

Harris must balance her promise of tougher security measures at the country’s southern border, with the development of a humanitarian migration system when he speaks at a school in the city of Douglas, Arizona, this Friday.

According to his campaign, he is expected to accuse Trump of having put pressure on Republicans to prevent a law on this issue from being passed in Congress, just to avoid an eventual positive impact that would favor Harris in the electoral race.

Kamala Harris visits the border with Mexico. Photo:AFP Share

“The American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games,” Harris will say, according to her team.

Trump has focused his campaign on an anti-immigration platform, promising mass deportations, falsely accusing immigrants of eating Americans’ pets and promoting negative rhetoric about the presence of immigrants in the United States.

border security

This Friday, Republican Representative Tony Gonzales released figures from the Department of Homeland Security according to which there are currently 425,000 foreigners in the country without US citizenship and with criminal records, including 13,000 convicted of homicide.

Trump took advantage of the report to attack his rival, stating without evidence that These are people who crossed the border illegally during the last three years, under the mandate of Democrats Joe Biden and Harris.

“They’re walking our streets,” Trump said.

The statistics, however, do not detail how long these people have been in the United States, and according to experts, it could even be decades.

“These are people who, mainly, have already been charged and convicted and have served their sentence,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, of the non-governmental American Immigration Council, told AFP.

Republican candidate Donald Trump. Photo:AFP Share

Reichlin-Melnick said that during Trump’s presidency there were millions of noncitizen migrants living in the United States, including thousands with criminal records.

“The only reason they cannot be deported is because of diplomatic problems with their countries of origin, but it has nothing to do with the policies of the United States government, or its practices,” he said.

Harris has narrowed Trump’s electoral lead when it comes to immigration issues, according to recent polls, but remains one of Harris’ weak points due to the increase in the number of illegal crossings during the Democratic administration.

However, the vice president defends the decrease in these numbers since June, when Biden signed a decree to restrict the asylum system on the southern border, going from 250,000 in December of last year to 58,000 in August.

At the border, Harris will insist on her career as a prosecutor in California, another border state, when she faced cases related to drug trafficking and the presence of gangs on the border, the campaign anticipated.

Anti-immigration rhetoric

Republicans maintain a constant line of attack on immigration matters in a campaign in which the Latino vote has considerable power.

They accuse Harris of changing her mind about expanding the wall that snakes between Mexico and the United States along the 3,050 kilometers of their border.

They have also focused on her role early in the Biden administration, when the president tasked her with investigating the causes of illegal migration from Central America, falsely calling her the “border czar” and implying that she had overall control of the border policy, something that is not true.

Kamala Harris visits the border with Mexico. Photo:AFP Share

The issue has been thorny for the vice president, who starred in one of her worst interviews on the matter in 2021. When a journalist questioned her for not having gone to the border, Harris responded: “And I haven’t gone to Europe either,” something that drew her countless criticisms.

Trump has grown in this scenario with nationalist and anti-immigration rhetoric, even gaining support among part of the Latino community, with voters who also consider him a better option in terms of economic policy.