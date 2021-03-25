D.he American President Joe Biden puts the control of migration from Central America in the hands of Vice President Kamala Harris. She should lead diplomatic efforts with countries in the region and find ways to prevent people from making their way to the United States, Biden announced in the White House on Wednesday.

In the past few weeks, the pressure on the Biden administration has grown with the number of migrants on the southern border of the United States. The most pressing issue at the moment is the accommodation of the many unaccompanied minor migrants.

“I gave you a difficult task”

“I think I gave you a tough job,” Biden said to Harris. However, no one is better placed to work with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – on this issue, Biden said, referring to Harris’ experience as attorney general in the largest US state, California.

For Harris, the new accountability is a chance to stand out as a Vice President in the midst of a heated issue. Biden held a similar position as Vice President under Barack Obama. The situation on the southern border is without question a “challenging situation,” said Harris. People are leaving the countries for different reasons and it is a matter of addressing the causes that are driving people to leave.