The vice president of United States, Kamala Harrisalready narrowly ahead of his Republican rival Donald Trump in a presidential poll of voting intentions released Tuesday, one of the first to be conducted since the President Joe Biden withdrew from the re-election campaign.

According to the criteria of

Harris scores 44% and has a two-point lead (42%) over Trumpaccording to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted two days after Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race and would endorse his vice president.

In last week’s poll, Harris, 59, and Trump, 78, were tied at 44%.

Harris’s poll performance, which has been helped by the enthusiasm that comes with reshuffling the Democratic campaign, appears to be neutralizing the bounce that nominees get in the days following their party’s nomination.

Joe Biden steps off Air Force One on his way back to the White House. Photo:AFP Share

What other polls say

In a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll conducted Monday, Trump leads Harris by one percentage point at 46%, with 9% undecided.

The PBS News poll found that 87% of Americans think Biden’s decision to drop out of the race was the right thing to do, a view that cuts across partisan and generational lines.

Forty-one percent said Biden’s decision increases Democrats’ chances of winning in November, 24% said it decreases them, and 34% believe it makes no difference.

Both polls come after Trump was assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

According to an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics, Trump maintains a narrow 1.6% lead over Harris.