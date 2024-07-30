LVice President and potential Democratic presidential candidate for the United States, Kamala Harrissurpasses the former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump in voting intention in several key states, according to a poll published Tuesday by Morning Consult.

Harris leads Trump by a wider margin in the state of Michigan, with 53% support compared to 42%; also with a smaller difference in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsinn, while Trump leads Harris in Pennsylvania (50% support to 46%) and North Carolina, and both are tied in Georgia.

The survey was conducted between July 24 and 28 via digital means among almost 5,000 voters registered in those seven states, considered relevant above the rest since the support for the candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties is similar.

According to Morning Consult, Harris’ notable advance in Michigan comes after support increased from groups where President Joe Biden had performed poorlysuch as young voters, Democrats and independents; improvements that extend to the general electorate in key states.

Forty-six percent of respondents have a favorable view of the potential Democratic nominee, five percentage points higher than in the previous poll – when Biden was still a presidential candidate – and those who said they had an unfavorable view have dropped three points, to 50%.

Background

After Biden dropped out of the re-election race on July 21 and called for Harris to be voted for in November, the vice president has aroused such fervor that she has already raised $200 million and gathered some 170,000 volunteers for her campaign.

On Thursday of last week, a poll by The New York Times and the Siena College higher education center already reflected Harris’ advance in voting intention, placing Trump just one percentage point ahead of her (48% versus 47%) at the national level.

In the previous poll conducted by these institutions, from earlier this month, Trump was six percentage points ahead of Biden.