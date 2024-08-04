Vice President and Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris has a slim one-point lead nationally over former president and Republican candidate Donald Trumpaccording to a CBS News and YouGov poll released Sunday.

According to the poll, Harris received 50 percent of the voters surveyed and Trump 49 percent.

Nevertheless, This advantage is within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 points.

More Democrats and Black voters said in the poll that they would “definitely vote,” but Harris will have to continue generating enthusiasm, particularly in key states, to maintain her lead.

Donald Trump, former president and candidate

The poll questioned about 3,102 registered voters across the United States between July 30 and August 2.

CNN on Sunday published an average of four recent national polls – including the CBS survey – which shows Trump has 49 percent voter support and Harris 47 percent.

Before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, he was trailing Trump by five points.

Biden dropped out of his re-election bid on July 21 and passed the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris, bowing to pressure from several members and donors of his party who called on him to withdraw after his disastrous performance in the electoral debate with former Republican President Donald Trump on June 27.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

Harris interviews her potential vice presidential candidates

Vice President Kamala Harris will interview this Sunday his possible vice-presidential candidates, according to local media.

The vice president, according to The Washington Post, will meet today with at least three candidates: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Senator Mark Kelly.

As for the other potential candidates to be Harris’s right-hand woman in her race for the White House — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and JB Pritzker of Illinois — it is unclear whether they have been invited to meet with Harris.

Harris will announce her vice presidential running mate on Tuesday when she and her candidate will speak at a rally in Philadelphia.

Next week, the two will participate in six more rallies in key states for the presidential elections in November.

Harris spent Saturday at her Washington residence, where, according to the newspaper, her lawyers, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, made presentations on potential vice presidential candidates.

Typically, the vice presidential selection process takes several months, but it’s only been two weeks since Biden dropped out of the race and Harris became the likely nominee.

Harris and her rival, former President Donald Trump, became embroiled on Saturday in an argument over where and when to debate, given that the Democrat is demanding to maintain what was agreed when Joe Biden was the candidate but the Republican wants to change the date and the chain of the face-to-face.

Trump and Biden had agreed to two on-camera debates: one on CNN on June 27 in Atlanta, after which Biden declined to run for re-election, and another on ABC on September 9, for which a city had yet to be determined.